Video: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pulls off straight steal of home vs. Chris Sale

Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports that the Washington Nationals are in agreement with reliever Bud Norris. The deal is pending a physical.

Norris, 34, posted 3.59 ERA with 28 saves and a 67/21 K/BB ratio over 57.3 innings with the Cardinals. He started spring training with the Blue Jays, injured his forearm and was released.

The Nationals will add him to a bullpen that has been a hot mess to start the season. And which was an injured hot mess to end last season. If they really wanted to upgrade in a major way they could sign Craig Kimbrel, but this morning Jon Heyman reported that the Nats are more interested in staying under the luxury tax than having one of the best relievers in the game on the roster. Viva baseball in 2019.

Not that Norris is chopped liver. While the forearm issue is a bit of a concern, his 2018 season showed that he can still be an effective reliever. The Nationals could certainly use one of those.

Follow @craigcalcaterra