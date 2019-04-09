Twins end Jacob deGrom’s quality start streak at 26

For the first time in almost a full calendar year, Mets ace Jacob deGrom yielded four-plus runs. The Marlins scored four runs off of him across six innings on April 10 last year. From that point through the end of the season, deGrom would limit the opposition to three runs or fewer en route to the NL Cy Young Award.

deGrom’s mastery continued in his first two starts of the season. He opened up 2019 with six shutout innings and 10 strikeouts against the Nationals, then backed it up with seven shutout frames and 14 punch-outs versus of the Marlins last week.

The Twins had other ideas on Tuesday. Mitch Garver took deGrom yard in the second inning, a solo shot to center field. Then the Twins’ offense erupted for a four-spot in the third. Jorge Polanco scored on a wild pitch, Eddie Rosario lifted a two-run home run, and Mitch Garver hit another solo homer. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, deGrom’s quality start streak of 26 games — tied with Bob Gibson for the major league record — has ended.

Five runs marks the most deGrom has given up in a game since the Phillies plated nine runs (six earned) against him on September 5, 2017. He last surrendered three-plus homers on July 7, 2017 against the Cardinals, who hit four.

As an aside, the quality start metric is poor, especially in this day and age. To qualify, a pitcher need only hold the opposing offense to three or fewer runs over six or more innings. Similarly stated: a 4.50 ERA at minimum. A 4.50 ERA is what one might expect from a No. 4 starter, so it is not exactly indicative of a “quality” pitching performance. Across the span of deGrom’s 26-game streak, he actually had a 1.55 ERA — far, far better than the quality start metric illuminates.

