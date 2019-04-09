The Nationals are interested in Bud Norris

The Nationals’ bullpen is a tire fire. They could go out and do something like get Craig Kimbrel but that would be crazy because it would cost money, so they’re thinking about doing the next (add about 13 “nexts”) best thing: possibly signing Bud Norris. That’s the story from Jon Heyman, anyway, who says the Nats are interested in the veteran reliever.

I kid — Norris is a totally decent reliever. He had a bad spring, though, being released by the Blue Jays after dealing with a forearm injury and appearing in only three Grapefruit League games. Last year he posted 3.59 ERA with 28 saves and a 67/21 K/BB ratio over 57.3 innings with the Cardinals.

If he’s healthy, he can be useful.

Follow @craigcalcaterra