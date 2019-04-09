Rockies place David Dahl on 10-day injured list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Rockies announced on Tuesday that outfielder David Dahl has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left-side core injury. Outfielder Yonathan Daza has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Dahl, 25, appeared to suffer the injury taking a swing against Julio Urías in the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Dodgers. He was off to a good start to the 2019 season, batting .343/.385/.629 with a pair of home runs and six RBI in 39 plate appearances.

Daza, 25, hit .278/.350/.333 in 20 trips to the dish across four games in the minors to begin the year. MLB Pipeline ranks Daza No. 18 in the Rockies’ farm system.

