Red Sox raise yet another World Series banner

By Craig CalcaterraApr 9, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT
It was the home opener for the Boston Red Sox this afternoon and they kicked things off by doing what they’d done three other times in the past 15 seasons: raising a World Series banner.

The banner honoring the 2018 champs was unfurled with past Red Sox greats in attendance. Pedro Martinez, Mike Lowell and David Ortiz carried out the 2004, 2007 and 2013 trophies. Even Manny Ramirez and Curt Schilling were there. Joining them were Tim Wakefield, Keith Foulke, Orlando Cabrera, Mike Lowell, Mike Timlin, Manny Delcarmen, Will Middlebrooks and Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

Also in attendance: several members of the Super Bowl champ New England Patriots, who displayed their six Vince Lombardi trophies alongside the four World Series trophies. Quite the ten pack. If the Celtics and Bruins weren’t busy they could’ve made it a 12-pack of post-2000 hardware. 

After the Boston Pops played “We are the Champions,” last year’s team walked down a red carpet to receive their World Series rings. Here they are:

There are fans of 29 teams who are probably a bit tired of this. And fans of one team — the World Series champion Boston Red Sox — who say “if you’re tired of it, do something about it.” And they have every right to say it.

Video: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pulls off straight steal of home vs. Chris Sale

By Bill BaerApr 9, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
Blue Jays infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pulled off a straight steal of home plate against Red Sox starter Chris Sale in the fourth inning of Tuesday afternoon’s game in Boston. The Blue Jays were already leading 4-2 at the time, so Gurriel simply provided more of a cushion for starter Matt Shoemaker.

The Jays led off the fourth with back-to-back singles. Catcher Christian Vázquez couldn’t corral a Sale offering, which allowed Grichuk to move up to third base. Gurriel then drove him in with a single, also advancing Danny Jansen to second base. Gurriel and Jansen went 90 feet further on Richard Ureña’s sacrifice bunt. Vázquez then couldn’t corral another Sale pitch, allowing Jansen to score and Gurriel to move over to third. With the count 1-1 against Billy McKinney, Gurriel attempted a straight steal of home. Sale’s pitch was well out of the strike zone, bouncing off of the fence behind home plate. Gurriel scored easily and would have even if Sale’s pitch stayed in the strike zone.