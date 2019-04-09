Red Sox raise yet another World Series banner

It was the home opener for the Boston Red Sox this afternoon and they kicked things off by doing what they’d done three other times in the past 15 seasons: raising a World Series banner.

The banner honoring the 2018 champs was unfurled with past Red Sox greats in attendance. Pedro Martinez, Mike Lowell and David Ortiz carried out the 2004, 2007 and 2013 trophies. Even Manny Ramirez and Curt Schilling were there. Joining them were Tim Wakefield, Keith Foulke, Orlando Cabrera, Mike Lowell, Mike Timlin, Manny Delcarmen, Will Middlebrooks and Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

Also in attendance: several members of the Super Bowl champ New England Patriots, who displayed their six Vince Lombardi trophies alongside the four World Series trophies. Quite the ten pack. If the Celtics and Bruins weren’t busy they could’ve made it a 12-pack of post-2000 hardware.

After the Boston Pops played “We are the Champions,” last year’s team walked down a red carpet to receive their World Series rings. Here they are:

There are fans of 29 teams who are probably a bit tired of this. And fans of one team — the World Series champion Boston Red Sox — who say “if you’re tired of it, do something about it.” And they have every right to say it.

Follow @craigcalcaterra