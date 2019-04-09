AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Luis Severino to be shut down for six weeks due to lat strain

By Bill BaerApr 9, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT
The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports that Yankees starter Luis Severino will be shut down from throwing for six weeks due to a Grade 2 lat strain. As Adler notes, this is a new injury. Severino began the season on the injured list due to rotator cuff inflammation. The Yankees believe Severino suffered the lat injury following his rotator cuff diagnosis.

Severino, 25, may not pitch until the second half of the season. That’s bad news for the Yankees as Severino has established himself as one of the best starters in baseball over the past two seasons. A two-time All-Star, Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 220 striekouts across 191 1/3 innings last season, helping the Yankees reach the postseason.

Domingo Germán has filled in for Severino in the rotation. So far, so good. Through his first two starts, Germán has limited the opposition to three runs (two earned) on three hits and seven walks with 10 strikeouts over 11 innings. The seven walks, however, don’t portend sustained success, so Severino’s latest setback may further encourage the Yankees to consider starter Dallas Keuchel, who is still a free agent.

Whit Merrifield ties Royals record with 30-game hitting streak

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 9, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT
With a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday night against the Mariners, Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 30 games.

Merrifield’s 30-game hitting streak puts him in a tie for George Brett for the longest hitting streak by a Royals batter. Brett hit in 30 straight between July 18 and August 18 in 1980. The Royals went to the World Series that year.

Merrifield’s streak began on September 10 last season. He entered Tuesday batting .325/.378/.496 throughout his streak. It’s the longest hitting streak in baseball since the Braves’ Freddie Freeman hit in 30 consecutive games between August 24 and September 28 in 2016.

In January, Merrifield inked a four-year, $16.25 million extension with the Royals. It appears the club got a bargain. Merrifield wrapped up last season hitting .304/.367/.438 with 12 home runs, 60 RBI, and 88 runs scored. He led all of baseball with 192 hits and 45 stolen bases. He’s off to the races again tto start 2019.