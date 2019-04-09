Luis Severino to be shut down for six weeks due to lat strain

The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports that Yankees starter Luis Severino will be shut down from throwing for six weeks due to a Grade 2 lat strain. As Adler notes, this is a new injury. Severino began the season on the injured list due to rotator cuff inflammation. The Yankees believe Severino suffered the lat injury following his rotator cuff diagnosis.

Severino, 25, may not pitch until the second half of the season. That’s bad news for the Yankees as Severino has established himself as one of the best starters in baseball over the past two seasons. A two-time All-Star, Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 220 striekouts across 191 1/3 innings last season, helping the Yankees reach the postseason.

Domingo Germán has filled in for Severino in the rotation. So far, so good. Through his first two starts, Germán has limited the opposition to three runs (two earned) on three hits and seven walks with 10 strikeouts over 11 innings. The seven walks, however, don’t portend sustained success, so Severino’s latest setback may further encourage the Yankees to consider starter Dallas Keuchel, who is still a free agent.

Follow @Baer_Bill