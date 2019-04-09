Jon Lester will go on the IL, to miss one or two starts

Cubs starter Jon Lester will be placed on the injured list with a hamstring injury today. Joe Maddon said today that he expects Lester to miss “one, maybe two” starts.
Lester injured his hamstring yesterday while running the bases in the Cubs’ six-run second inning, first doubling in a run and then scoring from second on a single. He tried to come out and pitch in the third but he was not right physically and was removed from the game.
The hamstring strain is not super serious if he’s only going to miss a start or two. Heck, Lester was even joking about it this morning:
Blue Jays infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pulled off a straight steal of home plate against Red Sox starter Chris Sale in the fourth inning of Tuesday afternoon’s game in Boston. The Blue Jays were already leading 4-2 at the time, so Gurriel simply provided more of a cushion for starter Matt Shoemaker.
The Jays led off the fourth with back-to-back singles. Catcher Christian Vázquez couldn’t corral a Sale offering, which allowed Grichuk to move up to third base. Gurriel then drove him in with a single, also advancing Danny Jansen to second base. Gurriel and Jansen went 90 feet further on Richard Ureña’s sacrifice bunt. Vázquez then couldn’t corral another Sale pitch, allowing Jansen to score and Gurriel to move over to third. With the count 1-1 against Billy McKinney, Gurriel attempted a straight steal of home. Sale’s pitch was well out of the strike zone, bouncing off of the fence behind home plate. Gurriel scored easily and would have even if Sale’s pitch stayed in the strike zone.