Jon Lester will go on the IL, to miss one or two starts

Cubs starter Jon Lester will be placed on the injured list with a hamstring injury today. Joe Maddon said today that he expects Lester to miss “one, maybe two” starts.

Lester injured his hamstring yesterday while running the bases in the Cubs’ six-run second inning, first doubling in a run and then scoring from second on a single. He tried to come out and pitch in the third but he was not right physically and was removed from the game.

The hamstring strain is not super serious if he’s only going to miss a start or two. Heck, Lester was even joking about it this morning:

Sometimes when you have elite speed these things can happen. Great to get the W in front of the home crowd though, here's to many, many, many more! #NVRQT — Jon Lester (@JLester34) April 9, 2019

Follow @craigcalcaterra