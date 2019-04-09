Dustin Pedroia activated, in lineup for Red Sox home opener

After nearly a year in the wilderness, Dustin Pedroia is back. The Red Sox have activated their second baseman. He is hitting seventh and playing second base in today’s home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays

Pedroia appeared in only three games last year after having his left knee surgically repaired in Nov. 2017. He underwent a cleanup procedure on his left knee last July and that cost him the rest of the year. After seven spring training games, extended spring training in Fort Myers and then three games at A-ball where he went 3-for-9, the Red Sox have deemed him ready to go again.

Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez have covered second base in the first 11 games of the season, but Holt is on the injured list at the moment. For now they’ll want to rest Pedroia a lot, one assumes. Once Holt is back Alex Cora is going to have to figure something out. I imagine everyone is hoping that Pedroia returns to something close to his old form and makes his decision making much easier.

