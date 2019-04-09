Chris Sale’s velocity was low due to illness, Cora says

Major League Baseball just announced the discipline from Sunday’s Reds-Pirates brawl:

Chris Archer has received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine “for intentionally throwing a pitch” at Derek Dietrich of the Reds;

Yasiel Puig has received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine “for his aggressive actions” during the incident;

Reds manager David Bell has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine “for his aggressive actions” during the incident.

Archer can appeal his suspension and has yet to decide if he will. So can Puig, but he chose not to and will begin serving it tonight. Bell cannot appeal as managers do not have the right to do so, so he’ll sit out tonight’s game as well.

As we wrote on Sunday, it was plainly obvious that Archer was intentionally throwing at Derek Dietrich of the Reds in retaliation for admiring an earlier home run. As we also wrote, in anticipation of this sort of penalty, it’s laughable that he’s only getting a five-game suspension given that he’s a starting pitcher who only pitches once every five days and, even then, can have a start pushed back a day to essentially miss no time.

Which is to say that, with this discipline, Major League Baseball is saying it’s perfectly OK to throw at someone. Seems like a horrible message to send, especially to a group of pitchers who are throwing harder than anyone has ever thrown before. The light discipline is also saying that MLB’s “Let them Play” marketing campaign — in which bat flips, showmanship and attitude are portrayed as good things to be encouraged — is a bunch of baloney. If someone, like Dietrich, admires a homer, someone like Archer can make him pay for it with near impunity, thereby bolstering the stodgy and humorless old school rules that “Let them Play” was aimed to remedy.

Which is to say: this is weak as hell.

Follow @craigcalcaterra