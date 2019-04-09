Bud Norris to sign with the Nationals

Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports that the Washington Nationals are in agreement with reliever Bud Norris. The deal is pending a physical.
Norris, 34, posted 3.59 ERA with 28 saves and a 67/21 K/BB ratio over 57.3 innings with the Cardinals. He started spring training with the Blue Jays, injured his forearm and was released.
The Nationals will add him to a bullpen that has been a hot mess to start the season. And which was an injured hot mess to end last season. If they really wanted to upgrade in a major way they could sign Craig Kimbrel, but this morning Jon Heyman reported that the Nats are more interested in staying under the luxury tax than having one of the best relievers in the game on the roster. Viva baseball in 2019.
Not that Norris is chopped liver. While the forearm issue is a bit of a concern, his 2018 season showed that he can still be an effective reliever. The Nationals could certainly use one of those.
Blue Jays infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pulled off a straight steal of home plate against Red Sox starter Chris Sale in the fourth inning of Tuesday afternoon’s game in Boston. The Blue Jays were already leading 4-2 at the time, so Gurriel simply provided more of a cushion for starter Matt Shoemaker.
The Jays led off the fourth with back-to-back singles. Catcher Christian Vázquez couldn’t corral a Sale offering, which allowed Grichuk to move up to third base. Gurriel then drove him in with a single, also advancing Danny Jansen to second base. Gurriel and Jansen went 90 feet further on Richard Ureña’s sacrifice bunt. Vázquez then couldn’t corral another Sale pitch, allowing Jansen to score and Gurriel to move over to third. With the count 1-1 against Billy McKinney, Gurriel attempted a straight steal of home. Sale’s pitch was well out of the strike zone, bouncing off of the fence behind home plate. Gurriel scored easily and would have even if Sale’s pitch stayed in the strike zone.