Billy Hamilton scored from second base on a sacrifice fly

We all know Royals outfielder Billy Hamilton is fast. As a member of the Reds, he stole 277 bases across parts of six seasons and regularly made spectacular catches. Now a Royal, Hamilton continues to show off his speed. On Tuesday against the Mariners, he scored from second base on a sacrifice fly.
Hamilton led off the inning, reaching second base thanks to a fielding error by left fielder Domingo Santana. After Whit Merrifield grounded out, failing to advance Hamilton, Adalberto Mondesi lifted a fly ball to deep center field. Mallex Smith tracked the ball to the warning track and stumbled at the last moment, dropping to a knee as he caught the ball. Smith was slow to get up and Hamilton never stopped running. Third base coach Mike Jirschele waved Hamilton home and it turned out to be the right call as Hamilton slid head-first into home plate just ahead of the relay throw to score the game-tying run, knotting the game up at 2-2.
As expected, Hamilton hasn’t done much with the bat. He entered Tuesday’s action batting .281/.303/.281 in 33 plate appearances. When he does get on base, though, he’s electric.
For the first time in almost a full calendar year, Mets ace Jacob deGrom yielded four-plus runs. The Marlins scored four runs off of him across six innings on April 10 last year. From that point through the end of the season, deGrom would limit the opposition to three runs or fewer en route to the NL Cy Young Award.
deGrom’s mastery continued in his first two starts of the season. He opened up 2019 with six shutout innings and 10 strikeouts against the Nationals, then backed it up with seven shutout frames and 14 punch-outs versus of the Marlins last week.
The Twins had other ideas on Tuesday. Mitch Garver took deGrom yard in the second inning, a solo shot to center field. Then the Twins’ offense erupted for a four-spot in the third. Jorge Polanco scored on a wild pitch, Eddie Rosario lifted a two-run home run, and Mitch Garver hit another solo homer. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, deGrom’s quality start streak of 26 games — tied with Bob Gibson for the major league record — has ended.
Five runs marks the most deGrom has given up in a game since the Phillies plated nine runs (six earned) against him on September 5, 2017. He last surrendered three-plus homers on July 7, 2017 against the Cardinals, who hit four.
As an aside, the quality start metric is poor, especially in this day and age. To qualify, a pitcher need only hold the opposing offense to three or fewer runs over six or more innings. Similarly stated: a 4.50 ERA at minimum. A 4.50 ERA is what one might expect from a No. 4 starter, so it is not exactly indicative of a “quality” pitching performance. Across the span of deGrom’s 26-game streak, he actually had a 1.55 ERA — far, far better than the quality start metric illuminates.