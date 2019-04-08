Video: Mike Trout robs Christian Yelich of game-tying home run

Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who should be an eight-time AL MVP Award winner, robbed reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich of a game-tying solo home run in the third inning of Monday’s contest against the Brewers. Ho-hum. Just another day at the office for Trout, who entered the game on a four-game home run streak.

Did someone say AL Player of the Week? pic.twitter.com/g7TtEzwh34 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 9, 2019

Trout does it all. I was looking up some stats earlier and found this one: 2018 was Trout’s age-26 season and he accrued 64.3 WAR in his career, according to Baseball Reference. The only other players to rack up 60 or more WAR through their age-26 season are Ty Cobb (63.4) and Mickey Mantle (61.4). Others in the 50’s include Rogers Hornsby (56.9), Álex Rodríguez (55.2), Jimmie Foxx (54.2), Mel Ott (51.3), and Ken Griffey Jr. (50.0).

Trout has already had three 10-WAR seasons. The only players to have had more are Babe Ruth (nine), Willie Mays (six), and Rogers Hornsby (six). Tied with Trout at three are Barry Bonds, Mantle, Ted Williams, and Cobb. Mike Trout will turn 28 years old in August. What’s scary to think about is he may not have hit his peak yet.

