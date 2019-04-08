Jon Lester pulled from Cubs-Pirates game with hamstring tightness

By Craig CalcaterraApr 8, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
The Cubs got off to a fast start in their home opener against the Pirates today, leaping out to a 6-0 lead with a six-run second inning. Things got bad to start the third, however, as starter Jon Lester was pulled from the game with an apparent injury.

Lester went to an 2-0 count to the first batter he faced in the third, at which point Joe Maddon and team trainers came out to the mound, apparently thinking something was not quite right. Lester must’ve convinced them he was fine as he stayed in the game, but after one more ball, a get-me-over strike and then giving up a single, Maddon pulled Lester from the game.

Jordan Bastian, the Cubs beat writer for MLB.com tweeted that something looked “off” with Lester’s finish on his pitching in the inning and wonders if Lester, who ran the bases and slid twice during the Cubs’ six-run inning, may have hurt himself.

We will obviously update you when we know what’s what.

UPDATE: The Cubs just announced that it was left hamstring tightness:

Luis Severino suffers setback during shoulder rehab, will undergo MRI

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
By Bill BaerApr 8, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
Yankees starter Luis Severino recently progressed to long-tossing in his rehab for a shoulder injury, but didn’t feel so good in his latest outing, James Wagner of The New York Times reports. Severino will undergo an MRI in New York.

Severino, 25, missed most of spring training after being diagnosed with inflammation of the rotator cuff in his right shoulder. He was expected to return next month, but with this latest setback, it may be later than that.

Last season, Severino finished ninth in American League Cy Young Award balloting, going 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and a 220/46 K/BB ratio in 191 1/3 innings. He and the Yankees then agreed to a four-year, $40 million contract extension in February.

The injuries have been mounting for the Yankees. Along with Severino, the club is currently missing CC Sabathia, Didi Gregorius, Troy Tulowitzki, Dellin Betances, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks and Miguel Andújar.