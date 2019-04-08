Jon Lester pulled from Cubs-Pirates game with hamstring tightness

The Cubs got off to a fast start in their home opener against the Pirates today, leaping out to a 6-0 lead with a six-run second inning. Things got bad to start the third, however, as starter Jon Lester was pulled from the game with an apparent injury.

Lester went to an 2-0 count to the first batter he faced in the third, at which point Joe Maddon and team trainers came out to the mound, apparently thinking something was not quite right. Lester must’ve convinced them he was fine as he stayed in the game, but after one more ball, a get-me-over strike and then giving up a single, Maddon pulled Lester from the game.

Jordan Bastian, the Cubs beat writer for MLB.com tweeted that something looked “off” with Lester’s finish on his pitching in the inning and wonders if Lester, who ran the bases and slid twice during the Cubs’ six-run inning, may have hurt himself.

We will obviously update you when we know what’s what.

UPDATE: The Cubs just announced that it was left hamstring tightness:

Jon Lester exited today's game due to left hamstring tightness. pic.twitter.com/B8mqm3voI8 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 8, 2019

