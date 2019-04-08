Hyun-Jin Ryu exits start against Cardinals with strained groin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu was removed in the second inning of Monday’s start in St. Louis against the Cardinals with a strained left groin, SportsNetLA’s Alanna Rizzo reports. Ryu recorded five outs, yielding a pair of runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout.

Injuries were the big concern for the Dodgers’ starting rotation entering the season. Ryu could join fellow rotation mates Clayton Kershaw and Rich Hill on the injured list. The Dodgers should pass along more information on Ryu’s status later tonight or on Tuesday.

Ryu, 32, pitched well in his first two starts of the season, limiting the opposition to three runs on 10 hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts over 13 innings.

