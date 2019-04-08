Edwin Encarnación homers twice in the same inning

Edwin Encarnación didn’t hit two grand slams in the same inning, so Fernando Tatis Sr. can rest easy. But Encarnación did nevertheless go yard twice in the same inning on Monday night against the Royals.

Encarnación opened up the sixth inning with a solo shot to left-center field off of Homer Bailey, breaking a 4-4 tie. The Mariners’ offense then went off on Royals pitching, allowing Encarnación to take a second at-bat in the sixth. Facing Kevin McCarthy with two runners on base and two outs, Encarnación lifted a homer to left field for a three-run jack, boosting the Mariners’ already substantial lead to 12-4.

Encarnación is the first player to hit two homers in one inning since the Orioles’ Mark Trumbo on April 15, 2016. Prior to Encarnación, the last Mariner to homer twice in the same inning was Mike Cameron. Cameron and Bret Boone went back-to-back with each other twice in the first inning on May 2, 2002 against the White Sox. Cameron famously hit four home runs in that game.

Encarnación is no stranger to homering twice in one inning. He accomplished the feat once before as a Blue Jay against the Astros on July 26, 2013.

