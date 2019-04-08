Chris Davis breaks record for consecutive hitless at-bats for a position player

Update (8:49 PM ET): Davis lined out again in the sixth inning to break his tie with Vélez. Davis now owns the record for consecutive hitless at-bats for a position player, currently at 47. [Another update: Make that 0-for-48. Davis struck out looking in the seventh.]

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis continued to struggle at the plate. With a pair of line-outs in his first two at-bats on Monday against the Athletics, Davis tied the record for consecutive hitless at-bats at 46. His streak dates back to September 14 last season.

Eugenio Vélez owned the record as he went hitless in his final nine at-bats of the 2010 season with the Giants, then went hitless in all 37 at-bats with the Dodgers the next year.

Davis, 33, entered Monday’s action with four walks and two RBI as his only positives at the plate. He struck out 13 times in 27 trips to the plate. Yikes.

