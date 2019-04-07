Reds, Pirates benches clear after Chris Archer throws behind Derek Dietrich

The Reds-Pirates series finale got a little heated on Sunday afternoon when Pittsburgh right-hander Chris Archer threw behind Cincinnati’s Derek Dietrich. The offending incident occurred in the second inning, when Dietrich spotted a 91.7-m.p.h. fastball from Archer and cranked a 436-foot, two-RBI home run all the way out of PNC Park — then took his sweet time admiring it before running the bases.
When Dietrich stepped up to the plate again in the fourth inning, Archer retaliated by throwing behind the batter. The benches quickly emptied and Yasiel Puig broke away from his teammates to take on the Pirates’ entire lineup, inspiring what may be the single greatest photo to come out of a dugout-clearing fracas:
Following the dust-up, Reds manager David Bell, right fielder Yasiel Puig, reliever Amir Garrett, and Pirates relief pitchers Keone Kela and Felipe Vázquez were ejected. It doesn’t appear as if any players were seriously harmed in the brawl, but any resulting suspensions have yet to be announced.
The Reds currently trail the Pirates 3-4 in the fifth.
Another day, another trade involving the Giants. It’s like GM Farhan Zaidi is appearing in a reboot of “Brewster’s Millions” in which, instead of spending all the money he can in 30 days, he has to make all the trades he can in six months. Hey, whatever works for him.
This trade was for Tyler Austin, who was DFA’d by the Twins recently. Austin plays both outfield and first base. This fills the Giants requirement of not just making a trade, but making sure 85% of said trades involve outfielders. In exchange for Austin, the Giants have sent Minnesota minor league outfielder Malique Ziegler, thereby complying with the Law of Conservation of Outfielders, which is totally a thing.
Austin has some pop — he hit 17 homers in 268 plate appearances between the Yankees and Twins last year, which is pretty decent — but his defensive value is pretty low. Maybe it was a roster crunch situation, but the fact that the Twins couldn’t find a spot for him doesn’t exactly make you think he’s going to have a big impact in San Francisco, but I suppose stranger things have happened.