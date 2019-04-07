Gary Sánchez hits three two-run homers vs. Orioles

Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez feasted on Orioles pitching on Sunday afternoon, blasting three two-run home runs in his team’s 15-3 win. The Yankees hit seven homers on the day, as Austin Romine, Gleyber Torres each hit one while Clint Frazier hit a pair of dingers himself.

Sánchez’s first round-tripper came in the third inning off of David Hess, doubling the Yankees’ lead to 4-0. He went yard again in the seventh off of Mike Wright, and a third time in the eighth against Dan Straily. He had 10 two-homer games but had never hit three homers in a game coming into Sunday’s action. Sánchez also set a personal single-game best with his six RBI. He knocked in five in a game on three different occasions.

Sánchez is the second player to enjoy a three-homer game this season, joining Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who went deep three times against the Brewers on March 29. There were 14 three-homer games in 2018.

After Sunday’s outburst, Sánchez is now batting .250/.333/.813 with six home runs and nine RBI in 36 plate appearances on the season. Nice.

