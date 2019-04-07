Rob Carr/Getty Images

Gary Sánchez hits three two-run homers vs. Orioles

By Bill BaerApr 7, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT
Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez feasted on Orioles pitching on Sunday afternoon, blasting three two-run home runs in his team’s 15-3 win. The Yankees hit seven homers on the day, as Austin Romine, Gleyber Torres each hit one while Clint Frazier hit a pair of dingers himself.

Sánchez’s first round-tripper came in the third inning off of David Hess, doubling the Yankees’ lead to 4-0. He went yard again in the seventh off of Mike Wright, and a third time in the eighth against Dan Straily. He had 10 two-homer games but had never hit three homers in a game coming into Sunday’s action. Sánchez also set a personal single-game best with his six RBI. He knocked in five in a game on three different occasions.

Sánchez is the second player to enjoy a three-homer game this season, joining Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who went deep three times against the Brewers on March 29. There were 14 three-homer games in 2018.

After Sunday’s outburst, Sánchez is now batting .250/.333/.813 with six home runs and nine RBI in 36 plate appearances on the season. Nice.

Mike Trout homers in fourth consecutive game

By Bill BaerApr 7, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT
Angels outfielder Mike Trout is en fuego. He homered again on Sunday afternoon against the Rangers, marking the fourth consecutive game in which he has gone yard. The Rangers will be happy to leave Anaheim, as Trout homered five times (including a grand slam) in the four game series, resulting in three Angel victories.

Trout’s blast on Sunday was a two-run shot in the sixth inning off of reliever Kyle Bird, pushing the Angels’ lead to 6-2. He finished 1-for-2 with three walks and the homer on the afternoon. Trout is now batting .393/.571/1.000 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and six runs scored on the season. It stands to reason Trout will get the Barry Bonds treatment with increasing frequency.

The record for consecutive games with a home run is eight, held by Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly, and Dale Long. The Angels’ record is five, done by Bobby Bonds from August 2-7, 1977. This is Trout’s second four-game homer streak of his career, with the other occurring in 2017 between May 12-15.