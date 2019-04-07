Albert Pujols passes Ichiro Suzuki on all-time hits list

Angels DH Albert Pujols entered Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rangers tied with Ichiro Suzuki in 23rd place on Major League Baseball’s all-time hits list at 3,089. Pujols broke the tie to secure 23rd place all to himself with a third-inning single to right field.

Pujols, 39, went 1-for-3 with a walk on the afternoon. He’s now batting .250/.368/.375 with a home run and two RBI in 38 plate appearances on the season. Pujols has two more years on his 10-year, $240 million contract, so the Angels are hoping he has a little bit left in the tank.

Pujols is now 20 hits shy of matching Dave Winfield’s 3,110 hits for 22nd on the all-time hits list. Álex Rodríguez is 21st at 3,115. Pujols could potentially move into 15th place by the end of the season, passing Cal Ripken, Jr. at 3,184.

