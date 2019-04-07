Albert Pujols passes Ichiro Suzuki on all-time hits list

Angels DH Albert Pujols entered Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rangers tied with Ichiro Suzuki in 23rd place on Major League Baseball’s all-time hits list at 3,089. Pujols broke the tie to secure 23rd place all to himself with a third-inning single to right field.
Pujols, 39, went 1-for-3 with a walk on the afternoon. He’s now batting .250/.368/.375 with a home run and two RBI in 38 plate appearances on the season. Pujols has two more years on his 10-year, $240 million contract, so the Angels are hoping he has a little bit left in the tank.
Pujols is now 20 hits shy of matching Dave Winfield’s 3,110 hits for 22nd on the all-time hits list. Álex Rodríguez is 21st at 3,115. Pujols could potentially move into 15th place by the end of the season, passing Cal Ripken, Jr. at 3,184.
Angels outfielder Mike Trout is en fuego. He homered again on Sunday afternoon against the Rangers, marking the fourth consecutive game in which he has gone yard. The Rangers will be happy to leave Anaheim, as Trout homered five times (including a grand slam) in the four game series, resulting in three Angel victories.
Trout’s blast on Sunday was a two-run shot in the sixth inning off of reliever Kyle Bird, pushing the Angels’ lead to 6-2. He finished 1-for-2 with three walks and the homer on the afternoon. Trout is now batting .393/.571/1.000 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and six runs scored on the season. It stands to reason Trout will get the Barry Bonds treatment with increasing frequency.
The record for consecutive games with a home run is eight, held by Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly, and Dale Long. The Angels’ record is five, done by Bobby Bonds from August 2-7, 1977. This is Trout’s second four-game homer streak of his career, with the other occurring in 2017 between May 12-15.