Watch: Mike Trout extends home run streak with monster grand slam

Mike Trout likely needs no introduction at this point. The Angels’ centerfielder is a former Rookie of the Year, two-time MVP, six-time Silver Slugger, seven-time All-Star, and one of the best all-around talents in baseball. For almost a full decade now, we’ve become accustomed to watching him perform incredible feats on the field.

On Saturday, the slugger added to his impressive resume with a home run to lift the Angels to a four-run lead over the Rangers. Well, not just any home run: a 458-foot grand slam off of Texas left-hander Drew Smyly. It sailed right over the outfield bullpen and sank into the left field bleachers as Trout rounded the bases to complete his first slam since 2015 (and fifth overall).

The grand slam also extended Trout’s home run streak to three games. He hit his first of the year in the Angels’ home opener on Thursday night, then picked up another two during Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Rangers. He’s still five games shy of the all-time record held by Ken Griffey Jr. (1993), Don Mattingly (1987), and Dale Long (1956), but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Mike Trout.