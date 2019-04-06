Christin Stewart
AP Images

Video: Rookie Christin Stewart mashes first career grand slam

By Ashley VarelaApr 6, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

Entering Saturday’s contest against the Royals, the Tigers ranked last in the majors with just two home runs over their last eight games. Exiting that game, well, they bumped up their total to just three, but that third homer was a doozy: a go-ahead grand slam from rookie left fielder Christin Stewart.

Stewart’s moment arrived in the seventh inning. Still up 4-2, the Royals had already started to let the game get away from them. Nicholas Castellanos singled in a run, Miguel Cabrera hit a liner out to left, and Kansas City’s Wily Peralta finished setting the table with a seven-pitch walk to Jeimer Candelario. Stewart saw four pitches from Peralta before finding a changeup he liked, which was promptly returned to the right field foul pole for his first-ever grand slam:

Per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, it’s been almost ten years since the Tigers have seen a rookie belt a go-ahead grand slam. The last to do it was outfielder Clete Thomas, whose eighth-inning home run put the Tigers up 9-5 over the Angels on June 7, 2009. (It’s been just nine years since a Tigers’ rookie hit any variety of grand slam, which was accomplished by right fielder Brennan Boesch in the summer of 2010.)

Thanks to Stewart’s grand slam, the Tigers extended their winning streak to four straight games with a 7-4 finale against the Royals. They’ll go for the sweep on Sunday with right-hander Tyson Ross on the mound at 1:10 PM EDT.

Giants acquire Tyler Austin from the Twins

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraApr 8, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

Another day, another trade involving the Giants. It’s like GM Farhan Zaidi is appearing in a reboot of “Brewster’s Millions” in which, instead of spending all the money he can in 30 days, he has to make all the trades he can in six months. Hey, whatever works for him.

This trade was for Tyler Austin, who was DFA’d by the Twins recently. Austin plays both outfield and first base. This fills the Giants requirement of not just making a trade, but making sure 85% of said trades involve outfielders. In exchange for Austin, the Giants have sent Minnesota minor league outfielder Malique Ziegler, thereby complying with the Law of Conservation of Outfielders, which is totally a thing.

Austin has some pop — he hit 17 homers in 268 plate appearances between the Yankees and Twins last year, which is pretty decent — but his defensive value is pretty low. Maybe it was a roster crunch situation, but the fact that the Twins couldn’t find a spot for him doesn’t exactly make you think he’s going to have a big impact in San Francisco, but I suppose stranger things have happened.