Red Sox place Brock Holt on 10-day injured list with a scratched cornea

The Red Sox made several moves on Saturday, shifting both second baseman Brock Holt and lefty reliever Brian Johnson to the 10-day injured list with a right scratched cornea and left elbow inflammation, respectively. In corresponding moves, infielder Tzu-Wei Lin and right-handed reliever Marcus Walden were recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.
While no further details were provided on the origin of Holt’s injury, it seems likely that he’ll miss at least a couple of weeks in recovery. The 30-year-old infielder went 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Friday’s 15-8 loss to the Diamondbacks and owns an underwhelming .063/.211/.063 batting line so far this season. He’s shared second base duties with veteran infielder (and occasional pitcher) Eduardo Nuñez, who may see additional time at the keystone in the days to come.
Johnson, 28, has also faced some issues in his first few appearances with Boston. He almost single-handedly tanked the Red Sox’ game on Friday after allowing seven runs over just 1 1/3 innings of work, and currently carries a 12.71 ERA through his first four outings of 2019. Given the nature of most elbow injuries, he may be held off the mound longer than the requisite 10 days.
The Red Sox have collectively struggled to contain opposing batters these past two weeks; through Friday, they rank dead last among major-league pitching staffs with a cumulative 7.18 ERA and 6.71 FIP.
Cody Bellinger isn’t just off to a hot start this season — he’s off to one of the hottest starts we’ve seen from any player in MLB history. On Friday night, the Dodgers’ slugger approached his eighth game of 2019 with a league-leading five home runs and 13 RBI. By the time the club wrapped their 10-6 win over the Rockies, Bellinger had six home runs and 16 RBI. According to MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick, that’s the most any player has collected in the first eight games of a season since Alex Rodriguez and Eddie Mathews went on similar tears for the 2007 Yankees and 1953 Braves, respectively.
Bellinger went yard in the fifth inning of Friday’s game, pinpointing a 90-m.p.h. fastball from Tyler Anderson and launching it back out to the right field bullpen for a three-run homer to put the Dodgers up 6-1. He’s building on an impressive follow-up to last year’s campaign, during which he slashed .260/.343/.470 with 25 homers, an .814 OPS, and 3.6 fWAR through 632 plate appearances and a full 162 games.
The 23-year-old outfielder isn’t the only one who’s been mashing home runs for the Dodgers these days, either. Max Muncy engineered a solo home run in the fourth inning, while Russell Martin waited until the sixth to take Carlos Estévez deep for his first homer of the 2019 season. Collectively, the Dodgers rank first in the National League with 21 home runs through their first eight games, tied with the Mariners for most in MLB.