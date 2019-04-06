Cubs to option Carl Edwards Jr. to Triple-A

Cubs right-handed reliever Carl Edwards Jr. has been demoted to Triple-A Iowa, per multiple reports on Saturday. While surprising, it’s not a wholly unexpected move from a club nursing a six-game losing streak. The last game the Cubs won was their road opener in Texas on March 28, and their 1-6 record already points to a disturbing forecast for the rest of their 2019 campaign.
Part of their troubles can be traced back to their pitching staff; per FanGraphs, the Cubs rank second-worst in the league with an 8.32 ERA, 7.01 FIP, and -1.0 fWAR through their last seven games. Edwards, too, has struggled to replicate the low ERA and high strikeout numbers that have characterized his last few seasons with the team. So far, he’s given up six runs on three hits and five walks over his first four performances in 2019.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Cubs have yet to officially confirm the demotion or announce any corresponding moves, though southpaw Mike Montgomery is reportedly headed for the injured list with a shoulder issue. Without Edwards, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun Times reports that the team will turn to right-hander Allen Webster and lefty Kyle Ryan for their Saturday matchup with the Brewers. Neither Webster nor Allen has recorded more than two innings of work with Triple-A Iowa this season.
Entering Saturday’s contest against the Royals, the Tigers ranked last in the majors with just two home runs over their last eight games. Exiting that game, well, they bumped up their total to just three, but that third homer was a doozy: a go-ahead grand slam from rookie left fielder Christin Stewart.
Stewart’s moment arrived in the seventh inning. Still up 4-2, the Royals had already started to let the game get away from them. Nicholas Castellanos singled in a run, Miguel Cabrera hit a liner out to left, and Kansas City’s Wily Peralta finished setting the table with a seven-pitch walk to Jeimer Candelario. Stewart saw four pitches from Peralta before finding a changeup he liked, which was promptly returned to the right field stands for his first-ever grand slam:
Per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, it’s been almost ten years since the Tigers have seen a rookie belt a go-ahead grand slam. The last to do it was outfielder Clete Thomas, whose eighth-inning home run put the Tigers up 9-5 over the Angels on June 7, 2009. (It’s been just nine years since a Tigers’ rookie hit any variety of grand slam, which was accomplished by right fielder Brennan Boesch in the summer of 2010.)
Thanks to Stewart’s grand slam, the Tigers extended their winning streak to four straight games with a 7-4 finale against the Royals. They’ll go for the sweep on Sunday with right-hander Tyson Ross on the mound at 1:10 PM EDT.