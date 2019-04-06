Cody Bellinger is off to a historic start in 2019

Cody Bellinger isn’t just off to a hot start this season — he’s off to one of the hottest starts we’ve seen from any player in MLB history. On Friday night, the Dodgers’ slugger approached his eighth game of 2019 with a league-leading five home runs and 13 RBI. By the time the club wrapped their 10-6 win over the Rockies, Bellinger had six home runs and 16 RBI. According to MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick, that’s the most any player has collected in the first eight games of a season since Alex Rodriguez and Eddie Mathews went on similar tears for the 2007 Yankees and 1953 Braves, respectively.
Bellinger went yard in the fifth inning of Friday’s game, pinpointing a 90-m.p.h. fastball from Tyler Anderson and launching it back out to the right field bullpen for a three-run homer to put the Dodgers up 6-1. He’s building on an impressive follow-up to last year’s campaign, during which he slashed .260/.343/.470 with 25 homers, an .814 OPS, and 3.6 fWAR through 632 plate appearances and a full 162 games.
The 23-year-old outfielder isn’t the only one who’s been mashing home runs for the Dodgers these days, either. Max Muncy engineered a solo home run in the fourth inning, while Russell Martin waited until the sixth to take Carlos Estévez deep for his first homer of the 2019 season. Collectively, the Dodgers rank first in the National League with 21 home runs through their first eight games, tied with the Mariners for most in MLB.
Not a month into the new season, and we’ve already seen the first cycle of 2019. Shortstop Jorge Polanco completed the feat for the Twins on Friday, becoming the first franchise player to do so since Michael Cuddyer in 2009 and the first major-leaguer to hit for the cycle since Brock Holt completed one for the Red Sox during Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series.
Polanco started off with the most difficult part of a cycle — a triple — after getting a three-bagger off of the Phillies’ Nick Pivetta in the first inning. When he came up to bat again in the third inning, he roped a single to center field for his second hit of the night, but was left stranded on the bases after Pivetta made short work of the heart of the order. The Twins, meanwhile, trailed 5-2 after the Phillies’ explosive run in the first inning, and had only just gotten on the board with Max Kepler‘s two-run homer in the third.
Nevertheless, Polanco continued to charge toward his first career cycle, this time with a 349-foot home run off of Pivetta in the fifth inning. He pounced on a first-pitch, 90.6-m.p.h. fastball and sent it out to the right field corner, barely clearing the wall for his first long ball of the 2019 season.
The Phillies pulled Pivetta after five innings of four-run, four-strikeout ball, but Polanco still had something left in the tank for Pivetta’s replacement, lefty reliever Adam Morgan. With only a double left to collect, Polanco stepped into the batter’s box at the top of the seventh inning, worked a 1-1 count against Morgan, and bounced an 81.2-m.p.h. changeup down the third base line. The ball ricocheted into the left field corner, Andrew McCutchen ran to retrieve it, and Polanco was left standing on second base with the first complete cycle of the year.
The Twins currently trail the Phillies 10-4 in the bottom of the eighth.
Update: Polanco added to his total with a fifth base hit in the ninth inning. Per MLB.com’s Andrew Simon, he’s the first known player to reach 11+ total bases without scoring (or driving in) multiple runs.