Cody Bellinger is off to a historic start in 2019

Not a month into the new season, and we’ve already seen the first cycle of 2019. Shortstop Jorge Polanco completed the feat for the Twins on Friday, becoming the first franchise player to do so since Michael Cuddyer in 2009 and the first major-leaguer to hit for the cycle since Brock Holt completed one for the Red Sox during Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series.

Polanco started off with the most difficult part of a cycle — a triple — after getting a three-bagger off of the Phillies’ Nick Pivetta in the first inning. When he came up to bat again in the third inning, he roped a single to center field for his second hit of the night, but was left stranded on the bases after Pivetta made short work of the heart of the order. The Twins, meanwhile, trailed 5-2 after the Phillies’ explosive run in the first inning, and had only just gotten on the board with Max Kepler‘s two-run homer in the third.

Nevertheless, Polanco continued to charge toward his first career cycle, this time with a 349-foot home run off of Pivetta in the fifth inning. He pounced on a first-pitch, 90.6-m.p.h. fastball and sent it out to the right field corner, barely clearing the wall for his first long ball of the 2019 season.

The Phillies pulled Pivetta after five innings of four-run, four-strikeout ball, but Polanco still had something left in the tank for Pivetta’s replacement, lefty reliever Adam Morgan. With only a double left to collect, Polanco stepped into the batter’s box at the top of the seventh inning, worked a 1-1 count against Morgan, and bounced an 81.2-m.p.h. changeup down the third base line. The ball ricocheted into the left field corner, Andrew McCutchen ran to retrieve it, and Polanco was left standing on second base with the first complete cycle of the year.

The Twins currently trail the Phillies 10-4 in the bottom of the eighth.

Update: Polanco added to his total with a fifth base hit in the ninth inning. Per MLB.com’s Andrew Simon, he’s the first known player to reach 11+ total bases without scoring (or driving in) multiple runs.