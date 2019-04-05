Yankees sign Cliff Pennington

The Yankees, beset by injuries and in desperate need of some depth, signed some depth today: infielder Cliff Pennington.
Pennington will go to Triple-A and stand ready to, if the past week is a sign of things to come, fill in once more Yankees injuries occur. It should not take him too much time to be ready, of course, as he had a full spring training with the Athletics before being cut after their Tokyo trip but before the regular season got properly underway last week.
Pennington, a shortstop for most of his career, is basically a utility guy who can play all four infield positions and can spot you in the outfield if you need him to. He even pitched an inning in 2018. He spent last season with the Reds and Rangers, paying 16 games in Cincinnati and the rest of the season on the two organizations’ Triple-A teams.
Pennington is not going to give you anything with a bat. You sign him so the ball doesn’t roll through the infield for lack of warm bodies and everything else is gravy.
There’s an old saying in the newspaper business: “if your mother says she loves you, check it out.” The idea: don’t just trust one source on a matter. Make dang sure you got the facts right.
That’s obviously more of a guideline than a rule, of course. If you are given basic and straightforward information that you have no real reason to doubt, you can generally go with an official comment on a matter, especially if the matter is not super important in the grand scheme of things.
Some people, though, really hold to that “check it out” ethos. Even if they’re not journalists. We saw this yesterday after the Toronto Blue Jays Twitter feed posted the lineup for the team’s game against the Indians:
A fan had a question about the starting first baseman:
The Blue Jays responded with useful information:
The fan . . . was skeptical for some reason?
The Blue Jays put his mind at rest:
To be fair, it would only be prudent to press for a second source on the matter if this was, say, the Mets Twitter feed talking about an injury to a Mets player. From what I’ve observed, though, the Blue Jays are a pretty good source when it comes to Blue Jays lineup decisions. You can probably trust ’em.