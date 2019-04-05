Edinson Vólquez headed to injured list with elbow sprain

Rangers right-hander Edinson Vólquez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow sprain, MLB.com’s TR Sullivan reports. In a corresponding move, rookie left-handed reliever Kyle Bird will assume Vólquez’s roster spot. While no official replacement has been announced for the rotation, Sullivan mentions righty Adrian Sampson as a potential candidate.

Vólquez made his second start of the season on Thursday, kicking off the Rangers’ eventual 11-4 win over the Angels with 3 2/3 innings of four-hit, two-run, three-strikeout ball. He didn’t appear in obvious pain during the outing, but clearly struggled to control the ball, issuing four walks and two homers before getting lifted for Jeffrey Springs in the fourth. This is the veteran righty’s first season in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018. It’s not yet clear whether Vólquez will be back at 100% after his stint on the IL, but the Rangers will undoubtedly take every precaution given his history.

Sampson, 27, is in his second season with the Rangers. He was recalled from Triple-A Nashville earlier this week and filled in during Monday night’s 2-1 loss to the Astros, following Drew Smyly‘s season debut with four hits, a run, and two strikeouts across six solid innings.