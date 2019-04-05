Edinson Volquez
Edinson Vólquez headed to injured list with elbow sprain

By Ashley VarelaApr 5, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT
Rangers right-hander Edinson Vólquez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow sprain, MLB.com’s TR Sullivan reports. In a corresponding move, rookie left-handed reliever Kyle Bird will assume Vólquez’s roster spot. While no official replacement has been announced for the rotation, Sullivan mentions righty Adrian Sampson as a potential candidate.

Vólquez made his second start of the season on Thursday, kicking off the Rangers’ eventual 11-4 win over the Angels with 3 2/3 innings of four-hit, two-run, three-strikeout ball. He didn’t appear in obvious pain during the outing, but clearly struggled to control the ball, issuing four walks and two homers before getting lifted for Jeffrey Springs in the fourth. This is the veteran righty’s first season in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018. It’s not yet clear whether Vólquez will be back at 100% after his stint on the IL, but the Rangers will undoubtedly take every precaution given his history.

Sampson, 27, is in his second season with the Rangers. He was recalled from Triple-A Nashville earlier this week and filled in during Monday night’s 2-1 loss to the Astros, following Drew Smyly‘s season debut with four hits, a run, and two strikeouts across six solid innings.

Orioles sign Dan Straily

By Craig CalcaterraApr 5, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
The Orioles have signed righty Dan Straily to a major league contract. He’ll make $575,000 and will get $250,000 if he’s traded.

Which he will be if he’s effective, one suspects, as the Orioles have two objectives for veterans at this point: eat innings so young arms who have a future here do not have to and bring back a prospect in a trade if you have a nice couple of months. The “couple of months” thing may be easier said than done for Straily given that he’s a flyball pitcher and is now in the AL East, but a job is better than no job.

Straily started 23 games for the Marlins last year, posting a 4.12 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 99/52 in 122.1 innings. He has averaged 1.5 homers per nine innings pitched for the past three seasons running which ain’t great. But see above what I said about a job being better than no job.