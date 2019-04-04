What Kyler Murray could have meant to the Oakland A’s

I made a poor choice today. With two day games on, I picked the Royals-Tigers game over the Nationals-Mets game. Yes, I know the Mets and Nats are both better teams than either the Royals or Tigers, but I’ve watched both of those teams 2-3 times this past week and I wanted a change.

Bonus: the Royals and Tigers inspired me. Their matchup made me imagine a book proposal in which the author would follow the Tigers, Royals and White Sox this year as they “fight” for third place, but cover the “race” in the same tenor and tone as a real pennant race. I don’t have time to do that, but I feel like it would make for a good story. Three or four innings in and I realized that the flaw to that ideas is that you’d, you know, have to watch a ton of Tigers, Royals and White Sox games and that’s not something anyone could do easily. I’d need a big, big advance to take on that project.

Anyway, I looked up at the Mets-Nats scoreboard and saw that Noah Syndergaard had a no-hitter going into the sixth inning. So I quickly switched over and as soon as I did . . . Victor Robles hit a solo shot to left field for a homer. The no-hitter was over. It was only then that I realized — and I’m not sure how I missed it — Syndergaard didn’t even have a shutout going before the Robles homer. He surrendered a run in the second by walking two guys, uncorking a wild pitch and then giving up a sac fly.

So it’s now 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth. Syndergaard has give up only one hit on 98 pitches and . . . stands to be the loser.

Oh, and his opponent, Stephen Strasburg, has a one-hitter going through six and hasn’t allowed a run. That’s a bit more normal, yes?

