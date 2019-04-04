Opposing teams are going to have to stop running on Ramón Laureano

Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano was a human highlight reel in 2018. He showed off his ridiculous arm most famously when he turned this incredible double play on the Angels last year:

The Red Sox, apparently, did not get the memo about Laureano’s arm. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts tested him twice during this week’s four-game series in Oakland, getting nailed both times. Reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts was also victimized by Laureano’s cannon.

In the top of the second inning of the first game of the series, Bogaerts following a Mitch Moreland single to center field. Though Laureano couldn’t get his momentum carrying him towards home plate, Laureano’s throw still hit catcher Nick Hundley on the fly to get the out.

In the ninth inning of the second game, Bogaerts hit a fly ball to deep center field. The ball bounced high off the wall back towards the field. Laureano gave chase, picked up the ball and uncorked a perfect one-hop throw to Matt Chapman at first base for the second out of the inning. The score was 1-0, so Bogaerts could have represented the tying run on third base.

Even after two examples in front of their very own eyes, the Red Sox still did not learn their lesson. On Thursday, with the A’s leading 7-3 in the top of the ninth inning of the series finale, Mookie Betts stood on first base after a walk. Andrew Benintendi then blooped a single to shallow center field. Betts tried to go first-to-third on the play, which turned out to be a poor decision. Laureano corralled the ball and threw off-balance to nail Betts at third base. Chapman had a terrific scoop and tag to aid Laureano’s effort.

The A’s won, 7-3, taking three of four games in the series against the Red Sox. Laureano, by the way, homered twice and knocked in three runs in the series. He had been batting a miserable .150 with no extra-base hits in 20 at-bats prior to the series.

