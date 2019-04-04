Opposing teams are going to have to stop running on Ramón Laureano

Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano was a human highlight reel in 2018. He showed off his ridiculous arm most famously when he turned this incredible double play on the Angels last year:

The Red Sox, apparently, did not get the memo about Laureano’s arm. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts tested him twice during this week’s four-game series in Oakland, getting nailed both times. Reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts was also victimized by Laureano’s cannon.

In the top of the second inning of the first game of the series, Bogaerts following a Mitch Moreland single to center field. Though Laureano couldn’t get his momentum carrying him towards home plate, Laureano’s throw still hit catcher Nick Hundley on the fly to get the out.

In the ninth inning of the second game, Bogaerts hit a fly ball to deep center field. The ball bounced high off the wall back towards the field. Laureano gave chase, picked up the ball and uncorked a perfect one-hop throw to Matt Chapman at first base for the second out of the inning. The score was 1-0, so Bogaerts could have represented the tying run on third base.

Even after two examples in front of their very own eyes, the Red Sox still did not learn their lesson. On Thursday, with the A’s leading 7-3 in the top of the ninth inning of the series finale, Mookie Betts stood on first base after a walk. Andrew Benintendi then blooped a single to shallow center field. Betts tried to go first-to-third on the play, which turned out to be a poor decision. Laureano corralled the ball and threw off-balance to nail Betts at third base. Chapman had a terrific scoop and tag to aid Laureano’s effort.

The A’s won, 7-3, taking three of four games in the series against the Red Sox. Laureano, by the way, homered twice and knocked in three runs in the series. He had been batting a miserable .150 with no extra-base hits in 20 at-bats prior to the series.

Video: Bryce Harper rings the bell before the Sixers game vs. Bucks

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has been on fire to start the season, batting .500/.652/1.188 with three home runs, five RBI, eight runs scored, and seven walks in 23 plate appearances. The Phillies had the day off on Thursday, though, so Harper decided to catch the Bucks-Sixers game at the Wells Fargo Center across the street from Citizens Bank Park. He was joined by teammate Rhys Hoskins and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Sixers often have celebrities ring the bell before the start of a game, a tradition that Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, starter Aaron Nola, and Hoskins took part in back in January:

Harper had the honor of ringing the bell on Thursday:

The Sixers entered the half trailing the first-place Bucks by two points, 58-56. The Sixers entered the night as the current No. 3 seed in the East at 49-29. They clinched a playoff berth last month.

The Phillies, meanwhile, have opened the season 4-1 and would be undefeated if not for a horrific performance from closer David Robertson on Wednesday. Entering an 8-8 game in the bottom of the ninth, Robertson allowed a leadoff single, then yielded three consecutive walks to force in the game-winning run. The Phillies open a three-game set at home with the 4-1 Twins on Friday, then play the Nationals in a three-game set beginning on Monday.