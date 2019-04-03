Troy Tulowitzki exits game with calf strain

WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reports that Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki exited Wednesday’s game against the Tigers with a strained left calf. The Yankees moved Gleyber Torres from second base to shortstop and brought Tyler Wade into the game at second base.

The Yankees have been destroyed by injuries early in the season, having lost Miguel Andújar and Giancarlo Stanton to the injured list recently. Luis Severino, CC Sabathia, Aaron Hicks, and Didi Gregorius are all on the IL as well. Gregorius isn’t likely to return until after the All-Star break, so if Tulowitzki also has to miss time, the Yankees will be stretched thin.

Tulowitzki was 0-for-1 before exiting the game. He entered Wednesday’s action batting .200 with a double and a home run in 12 trips to the plate.

