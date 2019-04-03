Troy Tulowitzki exits game with calf strain

WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reports that Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki exited Wednesday’s game against the Tigers with a strained left calf. The Yankees moved Gleyber Torres from second base to shortstop and brought Tyler Wade into the game at second base.
The Yankees have been destroyed by injuries early in the season, having lost Miguel Andújar and Giancarlo Stanton to the injured list recently. Luis Severino, CC Sabathia, Aaron Hicks, and Didi Gregorius are all on the IL as well. Gregorius isn’t likely to return until after the All-Star break, so if Tulowitzki also has to miss time, the Yankees will be stretched thin.
Tulowitzki was 0-for-1 before exiting the game. He entered Wednesday’s action batting .200 with a double and a home run in 12 trips to the plate.
Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports that the Cubs have signed infielder David Bote to a contract extension that will run through the 2024 season and includes two club options for 2025-26. Per Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times, the contract is for $15.003 million.
Bote, who turns 26 years old on Sunday, entered the season with just 100 days of service time. He is currently without a starting role for the Cubs, but has started the season well, batting .364 in 13 plate appearances.
Bote may be a superutilityman now, but he could potentially become a regular in the coming years. Ben Zobrist is set to hit free agency after the season, which would either open up second base for Bote or allow Javier Báez to move back to second base. The club may at some point cut ties with shortstop Addison Russell, who isn’t eligible to return until May 3 as he was suspended under MLB’s domestic violence policy.