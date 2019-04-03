Tommy Pham sets Rays record, reaches base in 39th consecutive game

Rays outfielder Tommy Pham set a new Rays record on Wednesday afternoon with a first-inning single against the Rockies. It marked his 39th consecutive game reaching base, dating back to last season. According to Baseball Reference, that broke a tie with Johnny Damon for the Rays record. Damon reached base in 38 consecutive games between May 3 and June 14, 2011.

Pham’s streak began on August 21 last year. Entering Wednesday’s action, he was batting .366/.462/.641 for the duration of the streak with seven home runs, 23 RBI, and eight stolen bases across 142 at-bats. Pham went 2-for-4 in the Rays’ 1-0, 11-inning loss to the Rockies.

The Rays acquired Pham from the Cardinals at the non-waiver trade deadline last year in exchange for Justin Williams and a pair of minor leaguers. Pham had a mediocre .730 OPS with the Cardinals prior to the trade, then posted a 1.071 OPS in 39 games with the Rays.

Follow @Baer_Bill