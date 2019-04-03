Report: Cubs sign David Bote to contract extension through 2024

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports that the Cubs have signed infielder David Bote to a contract extension that will run through the 2024 season and includes two club options for 2025-26. Per Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times, the contract is for $15.003 million.

Bote, who turns 26 years old on Sunday, entered the season with just 100 days of service time. He is currently without a starting role for the Cubs, but has started the season well, batting .364 in 13 plate appearances.

Bote may be a superutilityman now, but he could potentially become a regular in the coming years. Ben Zobrist is set to hit free agency after the season, which would either open up second base for Bote or allow Javier Báez to move back to second base. The club may at some point cut ties with shortstop Addison Russell, who isn’t eligible to return until May 3 as he was suspended under MLB’s domestic violence policy.

Follow @Baer_Bill