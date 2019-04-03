Getty Images

Nats place Trea Turner on the injured list

By Craig CalcaterraApr 3, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
Pop quiz, hot shot!

You hit two home runs in a game and then, the very next game, in the first inning, with the score tied at zero, you come to the plate. What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO?!

Well, if you’re Trea Turner you try to bunt. And you miss and the ball hits your index finger and breaks it and now you’re on the injured list. There’s no timetable yet for his return, but the Nats are going to be without their starting shortstop for the next several weeks.

From the sound of it, the bunt was Turner’s decision. He said the pitch appeared to him as a spinning slider that, he felt, he could get some wood on if he dropped to bunt. It’s hard to talk through instinctual moves after the fact, so I’m guessing the case seemed more compelling to him in real time, but I’m also guessing he rues that decision.

Wilmer Difo will likely get the bulk of the action at short in Turner’s first absence from Nats game action since 2017.

Francisco Lindor to be sidelined three weeks

By Craig CalcaterraApr 3, 2019, 9:25 AM EDT
Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was already rehabbing from a calf injury, suffered an acute ankle sprain while running the bases in a minor league game last week. Yesterday we learned the timeline for his return, with Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reporting that Lindor could be sidelined for at least three weeks.

The Indians are expected to say something publicly about it today, but if Hoynes is right, that would basically wipe out Lindor’s April. The big question is whether “sidelined for three weeks” means shut down that long, at which point he’d begin baseball activities again, or if that timetable includes him getting back up to game speed and three weeks is the timetable for getting back on the roster.

The Indians have scored only ten runs in four games and have the second-worst team OPS on the young season. They could use him back as soon as possible.