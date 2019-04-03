Nats place Trea Turner on the injured list

Pop quiz, hot shot!

You hit two home runs in a game and then, the very next game, in the first inning, with the score tied at zero, you come to the plate. What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO?!

Well, if you’re Trea Turner you try to bunt. And you miss and the ball hits your index finger and breaks it and now you’re on the injured list. There’s no timetable yet for his return, but the Nats are going to be without their starting shortstop for the next several weeks.

From the sound of it, the bunt was Turner’s decision. He said the pitch appeared to him as a spinning slider that, he felt, he could get some wood on if he dropped to bunt. It’s hard to talk through instinctual moves after the fact, so I’m guessing the case seemed more compelling to him in real time, but I’m also guessing he rues that decision.

Wilmer Difo will likely get the bulk of the action at short in Turner’s first absence from Nats game action since 2017.

