Jacob deGrom homers, sets career-high with 14 strikeouts

Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom had himself a day against the Marlins on Wednesday. The right-hander helped his own cause, hitting a solo home run in the top of the third inning off of Trevor Richards, pushing the lead to 2-0. On the pitching side of things, deGrom set a new career-high with 14 strikeouts. deGrom had registered 13 strikeouts in a game four times, including twice last year.

The homer is the second of deGrom’s career. He also homered on June 18, 2017 against the Nationals. The guy does it all.

Across his seven shutout innings, deGrom limited the Marlins to two hits and a walk. It’s the eighth time in his career deGrom has gone at least seven innings while limiting the competition to two or fewer hits.

Two starts into the 2019 season, deGrom has yet to allow a run. He tossed six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts on Opening Day against the Nationals.

