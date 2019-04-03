Jacob deGrom homers, sets career-high with 14 strikeouts

Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom had himself a day against the Marlins on Wednesday. The right-hander helped his own cause, hitting a solo home run in the top of the third inning off of Trevor Richards, pushing the lead to 2-0. On the pitching side of things, deGrom set a new career-high with 14 strikeouts. deGrom had registered 13 strikeouts in a game four times, including twice last year.
The homer is the second of deGrom’s career. He also homered on June 18, 2017 against the Nationals. The guy does it all.
Across his seven shutout innings, deGrom limited the Marlins to two hits and a walk. It’s the eighth time in his career deGrom has gone at least seven innings while limiting the competition to two or fewer hits.
Two starts into the 2019 season, deGrom has yet to allow a run. He tossed six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts on Opening Day against the Nationals.
Rays outfielder Tommy Pham set a new Rays record on Wednesday afternoon with a first-inning single against the Rockies. It marked his 39th consecutive game reaching base, dating back to last season. According to Baseball Reference, that broke a tie with Johnny Damon for the Rays record. Damon reached base in 38 consecutive games between May 3 and June 14, 2011.
Pham’s streak began on August 21 last year. Entering Wednesday’s action, he was batting .366/.462/.641 for the duration of the streak with seven home runs, 23 RBI, and eight stolen bases across 142 at-bats. Pham went 2-for-4 in the Rays’ 1-0, 11-inning loss to the Rockies.
The Rays acquired Pham from the Cardinals at the non-waiver trade deadline last year in exchange for Justin Williams and a pair of minor leaguers. Pham had a mediocre .730 OPS with the Cardinals prior to the trade, then posted a 1.071 OPS in 39 games with the Rays.