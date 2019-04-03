Indians, Terry Francona agree to a two-year contract extension

The Indians have announced a two-year contract extension for manager Terry Francona that will keep him in the dugout through the 2022 season. Francona was managing this season on the first of two option years under his previous contract.
Francona is 547-427 as the Indians’ manager in six full seasons and the beginning of the 2019 season. He has taken Cleveland to the playoffs in four of his six full seasons, won the 2016 AL Pennant and is trying to lead the Indians to their fourth straight AL Central crown.
Assuming Francona stays on the job, he will have managed more games for the Indians than he ever did for the Red Sox in the third game of the 2021 season.
Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was already rehabbing from a calf injury, suffered an acute ankle sprain while running the bases in a minor league game last week. Yesterday we learned the timeline for his return, with Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reporting that Lindor could be sidelined for at least three weeks.
The Indians are expected to say something publicly about it today, but if Hoynes is right, that would basically wipe out Lindor’s April. The big question is whether “sidelined for three weeks” means shut down that long, at which point he’d begin baseball activities again, or if that timetable includes him getting back up to game speed and three weeks is the timetable for getting back on the roster.
The Indians have scored only ten runs in four games and have the second-worst team OPS on the young season. They could use him back as soon as possible.