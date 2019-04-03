Indians, Terry Francona agree to a two-year contract extension

The Indians have announced a two-year contract extension for manager Terry Francona that will keep him in the dugout through the 2022 season. Francona was managing this season on the first of two option years under his previous contract.

Francona is 547-427 as the Indians’ manager in six full seasons and the beginning of the 2019 season. He has taken Cleveland to the playoffs in four of his six full seasons, won the 2016 AL Pennant and is trying to lead the Indians to their fourth straight AL Central crown.

Assuming Francona stays on the job, he will have managed more games for the Indians than he ever did for the Red Sox in the third game of the 2021 season.

