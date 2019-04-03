Francisco Lindor to be sidelined three weeks

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was already rehabbing from a calf injury, suffered an acute ankle sprain while running the bases in a minor league game last week. Yesterday we learned the timeline for his return, with Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reporting that Lindor could be sidelined for at least three weeks.

The Indians are expected to say something publicly about it today, but if Hoynes is right, that would basically wipe out Lindor’s April. The big question is whether “sidelined for three weeks” means shut down that long, at which point he’d begin baseball activities again, or if that timetable includes him getting back up to game speed and three weeks is the timetable for getting back on the roster.

The Indians have scored only ten runs in four games and have the second-worst team OPS on the young season. They could use him back as soon as possible.

