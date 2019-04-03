Cardinals, White Sox postpone their home openers

Opening Day and home openers are a big deal, so unless you play in a dome or in California, Major League Baseball gives you an off day after your opener in the event that is rained or snowed or colded out. Two teams are taking advantage of that this week, with both the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox moving their home openers to Friday due to predicted inclement weather.
Tomorrow features an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms in St. Louis. In Chicago they’re expecting much the same thing and temperatures in the 40s to boot. Friday looks much better with a much lower chance of rain and temperatures in the 60s for St. Louis and the 50s for Chicago.
Play ball. Eventually.
ATLANTA (AP) Hall of Famer Bobby Cox, the Atlanta Braves former longtime manager, has been admitted into an Atlanta-area hospital.
Braves manager Brian Snitker told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he reached out to Cox’s family and was “very concerned” but couldn’t share details of his condition.
The 77-year-old Cox was admitted with undisclosed medical issues on Tuesday.
Cox wore a Braves jersey while shouting “play ball!” before the first pitch of Monday night’s home opener against the Chicago Cubs.
Cox ranks fourth all-time with 2,504 wins in 29 years as a manager, including 25 years in two stints with the Braves and four years with Toronto.
Cox led the Braves to 14 straight division titles from 1991-2005, including the 1995 World Series title.
