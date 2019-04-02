Trea Turner suffers broken finger on bunt attempt

Update (11:29 PM ET): Sounds like Turner is going to miss some time. He has a broken index finger, per ESPN’s Buster Olney.

*

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was taken out in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Phillies after being hit by a Zach Eflin fastball while attempting to lay down a bunt. Turner took a first-pitch strike before attempting his bunt, but Eflin’s fastball ran a bit more than he expected and hit him on what appeared to be his index finger. Turner was examined by team trainers before exiting. Wilmer Difo replaced him and finished the at-bat by striking out.

That’s hard to watch for the Nationals. Turner was the hero on Sunday against the Mets as he had a two-homer day, including a walk-off solo home run. He entered the game batting .385 with the pair of homers, four RBI, four runs scored, and four stolen bases.

The Nationals should pass along word regarding Turner’s condition later tonight.

