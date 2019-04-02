Trea Turner suffers broken finger on bunt attempt

Update (11:29 PM ET): Sounds like Turner is going to miss some time. He has a broken index finger, per ESPN’s Buster Olney.
Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was taken out in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Phillies after being hit by a Zach Eflin fastball while attempting to lay down a bunt. Turner took a first-pitch strike before attempting his bunt, but Eflin’s fastball ran a bit more than he expected and hit him on what appeared to be his index finger. Turner was examined by team trainers before exiting. Wilmer Difo replaced him and finished the at-bat by striking out.
That’s hard to watch for the Nationals. Turner was the hero on Sunday against the Mets as he had a two-homer day, including a walk-off solo home run. He entered the game batting .385 with the pair of homers, four RBI, four runs scored, and four stolen bases.
The Nationals should pass along word regarding Turner’s condition later tonight.
Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke found himself trailing 2-0 after three innings on Tuesday evening against the Padres. He served up two runs on a Hunter Renfroe homer in the first inning. Greinke decided to help his own cause in the top of the fourth.
Ketel Marte hit a one-out solo home run off of Padres starter Eric Lauer to put the D-Backs on the board. Nick Ahmed then singled and stole second base. John Ryan Murphy walked to put runners on first and second with one out for Greinke. Greinke fouled off a first-pitch fastball, then smoked a cut fastball 413 feet to center field for a go-ahead three-run home run.
Greinke now has seven home runs for his career, tied for the seventh-most homers hit by a pitcher since 2005. Carlos Zambrano has 21, Madison Bumgarner has 18 (he also homered on Tuesday night), Yovani Gallardo 12, Travis Wood 11, Adam Wainwright 10, and Micah Owings nine. Greinke is tied with Matt Cain and Dontrelle Willis at seven.