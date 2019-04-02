Trea Turner exits game after being hit on finger

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was taken out in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Phillies after being hit by a Zach Eflin fastball while attempting to lay down a bunt. Turner took a first-pitch strike before attempting his bunt, but Eflin’s fastball ran a bit more than he expected and hit him on what appeared to be his index finger. Turner was examined by team trainers before exiting. Wilmer Difo replaced him and finished the at-bat by striking out.
That’s hard to watch for the Nationals. Turner was the hero on Sunday against the Mets as he had a two-homer day, including a walk-off solo home run. He entered the game batting .385 with the pair of homers, four RBI, four runs scored, and four stolen bases.
The Nationals should pass along word regarding Turner’s condition later tonight.
Following nearly an hour-long rain delay, Tuesday’s series opener between the Phillies and Nationals in Washington, D.C. The big news, of course, is that it is Bryce Harper‘s return to Nationals Park after signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies.
The build-up to Harper’s return has been nothing short of glorious. Fans have destroyed or otherwise defaced the Harper jerseys they spent actual money on. The mayor compared Harper to Benedict Arnold. Fans have been instructed to boo Harper or take a hike.
After Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura each hit singles to start the ballgame, Harper at long last stood in the batter’s box facing Max Scherzer. Harper was booed lustily by his former home fans. Scherzer started off with strike one, a fastball that caught the corner. Harper swung and missed at a cutter for strike two, fouled off a 97 MPH fastball, then took two balls to even up the count. Scherzer then tossed a change-up that dipped under the strike zone, getting Harper to swing over the top of it for strike three. The crowd at Nationals Park erupted in cheers.
Fortunately, everyone is being cool about it.
Harper struck out again in the third inning:
(Reference 1 and Reference 2, for the uninitiated.)