Report: Blue Jays, Randal Grichuk agree on five-year, $52 million contract extension

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports that the Blue Jays and outfielder Randal Grichuk have agreed on a five-year, $52 million contract extension. Grichuk was earning $5 million this year, but the extension will bump his salary up to $7 million for this season and will also pay him a $5 million signing bonus.

Grichuk, 27, would have been eligible for arbitration in his third and final year after the 2019 season, so the extension effectively buys three years of free agency as well.

Last season, Grichuk was quite productive, batting .245/.301/.502 with 25 home runs, 61 RBI, and 60 runs scored in 462 plate appearances. He missed roughly a month of action due to a knee injury. He figures to be a part of the rebuilding Jays’ core for the foreseeable future.

