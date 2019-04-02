Report: Blue Jays, Randal Grichuk agree on five-year, $52 million contract extension

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports that the Blue Jays and outfielder Randal Grichuk have agreed on a five-year, $52 million contract extension. Grichuk was earning $5 million this year, but the extension will bump his salary up to $7 million for this season and will also pay him a $5 million signing bonus.
Grichuk, 27, would have been eligible for arbitration in his third and final year after the 2019 season, so the extension effectively buys three years of free agency as well.
Last season, Grichuk was quite productive, batting .245/.301/.502 with 25 home runs, 61 RBI, and 60 runs scored in 462 plate appearances. He missed roughly a month of action due to a knee injury. He figures to be a part of the rebuilding Jays’ core for the foreseeable future.
Extension season continues. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Rockies and starter German Márquez have agreed to a five-year, $43 million contract extension, pending a physical. Passan adds that the deal includes a club option that can become a mutual option if Márquez has two top-three finishes in Cy Young balloting.
Márquez, 24, would have become eligible for arbitration for the first time after this season and would have had three years of eligibility. If we assume the extension begins next season, it effectively covers those three years plus two of his free agent years. Márquez is earning a salary just above the major league minimum this season, $565,000.
Márquez impressed last season, finishing 14-11 with a 3.77 ERA and a 230/57 K/BB ratio in 196 innings. That he did so pitching half his games in Coors Field is even more impressive. His adjusted ERA, or ERA+, ranked 21st among starters who qualified for the ERA title last season. ERA+ accounts for park and league factors.