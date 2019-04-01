Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on injured list with biceps strain

Everyone is probably hoping this is an April Fools joke but I don’t think the Yankees would straight up lie about this sort of thing for the yuks: the club just tweeted that it has placed Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list with a strained bicep. They have called up Clint Frazier to take his place on the roster.

I didn’t see any word yesterday that he was injured, but I’m sure we’ll hear word about what happened later today. We do know that Stanton has started the season 2-for-8 with no extra base hits and four strikeouts in his first three games. There were even a smattering of boos following his ninth inning strikeout on Saturday.

Between this and the series loss to the lowly Orioles it’s been a tough first few days of the season for the Bombers.

