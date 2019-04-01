Getty Images

Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on injured list with biceps strain

By Craig CalcaterraApr 1, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT
6 Comments

Everyone is probably hoping this is an April Fools joke but I don’t think the Yankees would straight up lie about this sort of thing for the yuks: the club just tweeted that it has placed Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list with a strained bicep. They have called up Clint Frazier to take his place on the roster.

I didn’t see any word yesterday that he was injured, but I’m sure we’ll hear word about what happened later today. We do know that Stanton has started the season 2-for-8 with no extra base hits and four strikeouts in his first three games. There were even a smattering of boos following his ninth inning strikeout on Saturday.

Between this and the series loss to the lowly Orioles it’s been a tough first few days of the season for the Bombers.

Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts finalize seven-year, $132 million extension

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraApr 1, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

His physical is complete and the Red Sox and shortstop Xander Bogaerts have now finalized their seven-year, $132 million contract extension.

The deal, which was agreed to and first reported yesterday, will pay him the $12 million salary he was already scheduled to make in 2019 and then will be for $20 million per year over the next six years. There is also a vesting option for 2026 for $20 million.

The 26-year-old shortstop was scheduled to be one of the most sought-after players on the free agent market next winter after hitting .283/.342/.429 with 75 home runs, 387 RBI, 433 runs scored, and 49 stolen bases across 3,245 plate appearances in the past seven seasons. Last year he posted a career-high .883 OPS with 23 home runs and 103 RBI over 136 games.