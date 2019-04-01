Video: Pete Alonso hits 444-foot blast for first career homer

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso had a terrific season-opening series against the Nationals, mashing three singles and three doubles, drawing two walks, and knocking in three runs in three games. He stayed hot on Monday in Miami as the Mets opened up a three-game set against the Marlins.

Alonso went 0-for-4 entering the top of the ninth inning with the game tied at 3-3. Amed Rosario broke the tie with an RBI single, bringing up Alonso with runners on first and third. Alonso swung at a 95 MPH first-pitch fastball from Drew Steckenrider, sending it 444 feet to straightaway center field for his first major league homer. The blast pushed the Mets’ lead to 7-3, the score by which they would eventually win.

Alonso is the Mets’ No. 2 prospect behind Andres Gimenez and No. 58 across baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

