Video: Pete Alonso hits 444-foot blast for first career homer

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso had a terrific season-opening series against the Nationals, mashing three singles and three doubles, drawing two walks, and knocking in three runs in three games. He stayed hot on Monday in Miami as the Mets opened up a three-game set against the Marlins.
Alonso went 0-for-4 entering the top of the ninth inning with the game tied at 3-3. Amed Rosario broke the tie with an RBI single, bringing up Alonso with runners on first and third. Alonso swung at a 95 MPH first-pitch fastball from Drew Steckenrider, sending it 444 feet to straightaway center field for his first major league homer. The blast pushed the Mets’ lead to 7-3, the score by which they would eventually win.
Alonso is the Mets’ No. 2 prospect behind Andres Gimenez and No. 58 across baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
Brewers outfielder and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich entered Monday’s game against the Reds on the precipice of history. He homered in each of his team’s first four games to open the season, matching a major league record held by five other players (Trevor Story, Chris Davis, Nelson Cruz, Mark McGwire, and Willie Mays). If Yelich could homer again on Monday, he would have the record all to himself.
Unfortunately, Yelich was unable to go yard against the Reds. Starter Tanner Roark held him at bay, striking him out in the first inning, getting him to line out in the second, and inducing a ground out in the fourth. Lefty Zach Duke got him to ground out in the seventh. Yelich was able to manage a double in the ninth against Raisel Iglesias, but he remained in the yard. Ryan Braun drove him home with a double of his own, breaking a 3-3 tie to drive in what became the game-winning run. It was bittersweet for Yelich — if the game remained tied, he might have had another chance to go deep.
After Monday’s performance, Yelich is now batting a pedestrian .412/.565/1.235.