Report: Padres acquire Matt Wisler from Reds

MLB.com’s A.J. Cassavell reports that the Padres have acquired pitcher Matt Wisler from the Reds in exchange for minor league pitcher Diomar Lopez.

Wisler, 26, was designated for assignment by the Reds last Thursday. He had a solid spring, posting a 3.75 ERA with 16 strikeouts and one walk across 12 innings. He also had success in a small sample out of the Reds’ bullpen last season, yielding three earned runs with an 11/2 K/BB ratio in 13 1/3 innings.

Wisler was originally selected by the Padres in the seventh round of the 2011 draft. He was then sent to the Braves in the Melvin Upton Jr. trade. The Braves sent him to the Reds last July in the Adam Duvall trade.

Lopez, 22, spent most of his 2018 season with Low-A Tri-City, In 41 2/3 innings in the minors overall, he posted a 5.18 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 13 walks.

