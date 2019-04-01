Report: Padres acquire Matt Wisler from Reds

MLB.com’s A.J. Cassavell reports that the Padres have acquired pitcher Matt Wisler from the Reds in exchange for minor league pitcher Diomar Lopez.
Wisler, 26, was designated for assignment by the Reds last Thursday. He had a solid spring, posting a 3.75 ERA with 16 strikeouts and one walk across 12 innings. He also had success in a small sample out of the Reds’ bullpen last season, yielding three earned runs with an 11/2 K/BB ratio in 13 1/3 innings.
Wisler was originally selected by the Padres in the seventh round of the 2011 draft. He was then sent to the Braves in the Melvin Upton Jr. trade. The Braves sent him to the Reds last July in the Adam Duvall trade.
Lopez, 22, spent most of his 2018 season with Low-A Tri-City, In 41 2/3 innings in the minors overall, he posted a 5.18 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 13 walks.
Ahead of Monday evening’s game against the Tigers, the Yankees announced that third baseman Miguel Andújar has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a strained right shoulder. Infielder Tyler Wade has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Andújar, 24, suffered the injury diving back into third base during Sunday’s loss to the Orioles. D.J. LeMahieu will likely handle the majority of time at third base in Andújar’s absence.
Losing Andújar is a big deal for the Yankees. He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year balloting last year, batting .297/.328/.527 with 27 home runs, 92 RBI, and 83 runs scored in 606 plate appearances. He was off to a slow start in 2019, mustering a meager .231 average with no extra-base hits in his first three games.
LeMahieu, 30, signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Yankees in January. He didn’t play on Opening Day, but started at third base on Saturday and at second base on Sunday. He has registered four hits, including a double, and two walks in nine trips to the plate to start the year.