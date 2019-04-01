Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts finalize seven-year, $132 million extension

His physical is complete and the Red Sox and shortstop Xander Bogaerts have now finalized their seven-year, $132 million contract extension.
The deal, which was agreed to and first reported yesterday, will pay him the $12 million salary he was already scheduled to make in 2019 and then will be for $20 million per year over the next six years. There is also a vesting option for 2026 for $20 million.
The 26-year-old shortstop was scheduled to be one of the most sought-after players on the free agent market next winter after hitting .283/.342/.429 with 75 home runs, 387 RBI, 433 runs scored, and 49 stolen bases across 3,245 plate appearances in the past seven seasons. Last year he posted a career-high .883 OPS with 23 home runs and 103 RBI over 136 games.
San Diego Padres rookie Chris Paddack has only pitched in one game so far — and for all I know he chews with his mouth open, says “irregardless” and tells annoying stories to strangers, unprompted — but there is at least some evidence to suggest I’m gonna like this guy.
I’m not talking about the pitching so much. Sure, he allowed just one run on two hits while striking out seven while working through five yesterday, but that was against the Giants and a lot of pitchers will put up lines like that against them this season. No, I’m talking about the rookie’s swagger:
Damn straight. Down with baseball’s obligatory phony humble schtick. Most guys choose to tell the press that they’re just out there trying to execute pitches and take good swings. Most guys act as if anything they do well is pure luck and that talking about it requires them to first say “not to take anything away from those guys over there, they’re real major leaguers.” Especially the rookies who are expected to be seen and not heard for a year or so before adopting baseball’s brand of acceptable humility.
But these dudes want to kill the opposition. They rarely say it, but they want to and they imagine it. I don’t expect Paddack will talk like this all the time — smart money has him taking them one game at a time just trying to make pitches for most of the rest of the year — but I’m always happy when someone says this kind of thing in their out loud voice.
UPDATE: When I say I like his style, I mean his rhetorical style. Not his actual style:
I mean, I guess you could go out in public looking like that. If you wanna.