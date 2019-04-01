Hunter Greene to undergo Tommy John surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Reds top pitching prospect Hunter Greene will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans adds that the procedure will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Greene, 19, was diagnosed with a sprained UCL in early August last year. He suffered a setback recently, which prompted him to go under the knife.

The Reds selected Greene in the first round, second overall, of the 2017 draft. MLB Pipeline ranked him No. 3 in the Reds’ system behind infielder Nick Senzel and outfielder Taylor Trammell, and No. 22 overall in baseball. Last season, in 18 starts with Single-A Dayton, Greene posted a 4.48 ERA with 89 strikeouts and 23 walks across 68 1/3 innings.

