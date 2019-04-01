Hunter Greene to undergo Tommy John surgery

Reds top pitching prospect Hunter Greene will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans adds that the procedure will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
Greene, 19, was diagnosed with a sprained UCL in early August last year. He suffered a setback recently, which prompted him to go under the knife.
The Reds selected Greene in the first round, second overall, of the 2017 draft. MLB Pipeline ranked him No. 3 in the Reds’ system behind infielder Nick Senzel and outfielder Taylor Trammell, and No. 22 overall in baseball. Last season, in 18 starts with Single-A Dayton, Greene posted a 4.48 ERA with 89 strikeouts and 23 walks across 68 1/3 innings.
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso had a terrific season-opening series against the Nationals, mashing three singles and three doubles, drawing two walks, and knocking in three runs in three games. He stayed hot on Monday in Miami as the Mets opened up a three-game set against the Marlins.
Alonso went 0-for-4 entering the top of the ninth inning with the game tied at 3-3. Amed Rosario broke the tie with an RBI single, bringing up Alonso with runners on first and third. Alonso swung at a 95 MPH first-pitch fastball from Drew Steckenrider, sending it 444 feet to straightaway center field for his first major league homer. The blast pushed the Mets’ lead to 7-3, the score by which they would eventually win.
Alonso is the Mets’ No. 2 prospect behind Andres Gimenez and No. 58 across baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.