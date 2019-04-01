Elvis Luciano is MLB’s first player born in the 2000’s

Blue Jays reliever Elvis Luciano made his major league debut on Sunday against the Tigers. The right-hander gave up a hit and a walk and struck out one while tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings of work.
More astonishingly, though, Baseball Reference points out that Luciano is the first player born in the 2000’s to reach the majors. The 19-year-old came into the world on February 15, 2000. The next-youngest player in baseball is Fernando Tatis Jr., who was born on January 2, 1999. After Tatis, it’s Juan Soto, born on October 25, 1998.
Also from the “Wanna Feel Old?” department: Since Adrián Beltré (retired) and Bartolo Colón are not active, we no longer have any players in Major League Baseball who played in the 20th century.
Time comes for us all.
Ahead of Monday evening’s game against the Tigers, the Yankees announced that third baseman Miguel Andújar has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a strained right shoulder. Infielder Tyler Wade has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Andújar, 24, suffered the injury diving back into third base during Sunday’s loss to the Orioles. D.J. LeMahieu will likely handle the majority of time at third base in Andújar’s absence.
Losing Andújar is a big deal for the Yankees. He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year balloting last year, batting .297/.328/.527 with 27 home runs, 92 RBI, and 83 runs scored in 606 plate appearances. He was off to a slow start in 2019, mustering a meager .231 average with no extra-base hits in his first three games.
LeMahieu, 30, signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Yankees in January. He didn’t play on Opening Day, but started at third base on Saturday and at second base on Sunday. He has registered four hits, including a double, and two walks in nine trips to the plate to start the year.