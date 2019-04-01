Elvis Luciano is MLB’s first player born in the 2000’s

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Blue Jays reliever Elvis Luciano made his major league debut on Sunday against the Tigers. The right-hander gave up a hit and a walk and struck out one while tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings of work.

More astonishingly, though, Baseball Reference points out that Luciano is the first player born in the 2000’s to reach the majors. The 19-year-old came into the world on February 15, 2000. The next-youngest player in baseball is Fernando Tatis Jr., who was born on January 2, 1999. After Tatis, it’s Juan Soto, born on October 25, 1998.

Also from the “Wanna Feel Old?” department: Since Adrián Beltré (retired) and Bartolo Colón are not active, we no longer have any players in Major League Baseball who played in the 20th century.

Time comes for us all.

Follow @Baer_Bill