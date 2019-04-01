Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

David Hess taken out in seventh inning of no-hit bid

By Bill BaerApr 1, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT
3 Comments

Orioles starter David Hess brought a no-hitter into the seventh inning Monday evening against the Blue Jays in Toronto. The right-hander got the first out of the inning. Then, with only 82 pitches to his ledger, first-year manager Brandon Hyde decided to pull Hess from the game.

Pedro Araujo came in and proceded to walk Justin Smoak, then lost both the no-hitter and the shutout when Randal Grichuk slugged a two-run home run to left-center field, closing the Jays’ deficit to 6-2. The hits kept coming as Rowdy Tellez singled up the middle, but Araujo found his way out of trouble, inducing an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play from Teoscar Hernández.

The decision to lift Hess will understandably come under scrutiny, especially since things went so poorly afterwards. However, the 25-year-old tossed 42 pitches in two scoreless innings of relief on Opening Day against the Yankees. Hyde likely didn’t want to force his young pitcher to have to throw 150 pitches in the span of four days.

Video: Pete Alonso hits 444-foot blast for first career homer

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 1, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso had a terrific season-opening series against the Nationals, mashing three singles and three doubles, drawing two walks, and knocking in three runs in three games. He stayed hot on Monday in Miami as the Mets opened up a three-game set against the Marlins.

Alonso went 0-for-4 entering the top of the ninth inning with the game tied at 3-3. Amed Rosario broke the tie with an RBI single, bringing up Alonso with runners on first and third. Alonso swung at a 95 MPH first-pitch fastball from Drew Steckenrider, sending it 444 feet to straightaway center field for his first major league homer. The blast pushed the Mets’ lead to 7-3, the score by which they would eventually win.

Alonso is the Mets’ No. 2 prospect behind Andres Gimenez and No. 58 across baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.