Christian Yelich’s season-opening homer streak ends

Brewers outfielder and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich entered Monday’s game against the Reds on the precipice of history. He homered in each of his team’s first four games to open the season, matching a major league record held by five other players (Trevor Story, Chris Davis, Nelson Cruz, Mark McGwire, and Willie Mays). If Yelich could homer again on Monday, he would have the record all to himself.

Unfortunately, Yelich was unable to go yard against the Reds. Starter Tanner Roark held him at bay, striking him out in the first inning, getting him to line out in the second, and inducing a ground out in the fourth. Lefty Zach Duke got him to ground out in the seventh. Yelich was able to manage a double in the ninth against Raisel Iglesias, but he remained in the yard. Ryan Braun drove him home with a double of his own, breaking a 3-3 tie to drive in what became the game-winning run. It was bittersweet for Yelich — if the game remained tied, he might have had another chance to go deep.

After Monday’s performance, Yelich is now batting a pedestrian .412/.565/1.235.

