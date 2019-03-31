Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Shane Carle ejected for throwing at Rhys Hoskins after Bryce Harper homered

By Bill BaerMar 31, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT
Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper hit his second home run with his new team, a solo shot in the seventh inning Sunday night against the Braves. Reliever Shane Carle surrendered the blast to the superstar. After throwing a first-pitch fastball in the center of the strike zone to the next batter, Rhys Hoskins, Carle threw another fastball up and in. Hoskins was none too happy about that. Home plate umpire Rob Drake immediately ejected Carle. Catcher Brian McCann argued with Drake for a while, but the decision stood. Luke Jackson came in to relieve Carle.

It was a quick hook by Drake. Carle wasn’t trying to hit Hoskins, especially since the first pitch was basically down the middle. But Harper is one of baseball’s few golden boys and pitchers have been known to retaliate to home runs by throwing chin music to the next batter. The impulse to protect players was good, even if the execution turned out to be wrong.

The Phillies appear to be on their way to a season-opening series sweep against the Braves. The score is 5-1 heading into the top of the eighth as this post goes live.

Report: Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts close to agreement on six-year, $120 million extension

By Bill BaerMar 31, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT
WEEI’s Evan Drellich reports that the Red Sox and shortstop Xander Bogaerts are close to an agreement on a contract extension. Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, it will be a six-year, $120 million contract that begins next season.

Bogaerts, 26, avoided arbitration in his third and final year of eligibility, agreeing to a $12 million salary for the 2019 season with the Red Sox. He was set to test free agency after the season. Once the agreement is finalized, Bogaerts will join starter Chris Sale as Red Sox players to have signed extensions this month.

Over parts of seven seasons, Bogaerts has hit .283/.342/.429 with 75 home runs, 387 RBI, 433 runs scored, and 49 stolen bases across 3,245 plate appearances.

In November, ESPN’s David Schoenfield ranked the to-be free agents for the next offseason. Of his top-10, Nolan Arenado, Sale, Bogaerts, Paul Goldschmidt, and Justin Verlander have since signed extensions. One of many reasons why the free agent market has stagnated in recent years.