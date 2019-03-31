Russell Martin
Russell Martin’s pitching appearance was one for the history books

By Ashley VarelaMar 31, 2019, 1:03 PM EDT
After a nailbiter of a loss on Friday, the Dodgers returned to their winning ways with an 18-5 lead heading into the ninth inning of Saturday’s game against the Diamondbacks. Wonderful things happen when a team is that confident of a win — by ‘wonderful things,’ we mean position players pitching — and this was no exception. With three outs to go and a comfortable 13-run lead to preserve, Los Angeles skipper Dave Roberts handed the ball to catcher Russell Martin.

Martin didn’t disappoint. He wielded eight pitches to induce back-to-back groundouts from Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed, and needed just two more to retire John Ryan Murphy on a long fly ball to center field.

Not too shabby for a full-time catcher whose last pitching appearance predated his professional career.

According to MLB.com’s Matt Kelly, Martin’s 1-2-3 ninth inning performance — and subsequent team win — was the first by a full-time position player since 1925. It was also the first time a position player had been tabbed to close out a win since left fielder Willie Smith did so for the Tigers in 1963.

While Roberts may not make a habit of turning to Martin for future pitching opportunities, it certainly made for an entertaining finish to the team’s dominant run on Saturday. The Dodgers and Diamondbacks will play their fourth and final game of the series at 4:10 PM EDT on Sunday, with right-handers Walker Buehler and Luke Weaver set to square off on the mound.

Daniel Murphy to miss time with fractured finger

Daniel Murphy
By Ashley VarelaMar 30, 2019, 11:10 PM EDT
Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy is expected to land on the injured list after fracturing his left index finger during Friday’s 6-1 win over the Marlins. It is still unclear just how long he’ll be out of a starting gig this season, as no concrete timetable has been given for his return to the lineup.

Murphy, 33, sustained the injury while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning of Friday’s game. According to postgame comments made by manager Bud Black, the infielder came away from the play with a jammed index finger, which X-rays later revealed to be a fracture in the first joint of the finger. Despite the obvious discomfort, Murphy remained in the game and went 1-for-5 with a ninth-inning single off of Miami right-hander Sergio Romo.

With Murphy unable to man his post for Saturday’s game against the Marlins, Black turned to second baseman Ryan McMahon as a temporary replacement. McMahon may split first-base duties with veteran first baseman Mark Reynolds for the foreseeable future, especially as rookie infielder Garrett Hampson appears well-positioned to handle the keystone this spring.

Update: Nick Groke of The Athletic reports that Murphy is scheduled to meet with a hand specialist this week, as the Rockies are concerned he could have tendon damage in addition to the fracture. If that’s the case, his recovery could take several weeks.