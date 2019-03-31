Report: Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts close to agreement on six-year, $120 million extension

WEEI’s Evan Drellich reports that the Red Sox and shortstop Xander Bogaerts are close to an agreement on a contract extension. Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, it will be a six-year, $120 million contract that begins next season.
Bogaerts, 26, avoided arbitration in his third and final year of eligibility, agreeing to a $12 million salary for the 2019 season with the Red Sox. He was set to test free agency after the season. Once the agreement is finalized, Bogaerts will join starter Chris Sale as Red Sox players to have signed extensions this month.
Over parts of seven seasons, Bogaerts has hit .283/.342/.429 with 75 home runs, 387 RBI, 433 runs scored, and 49 stolen bases across 3,245 plate appearances.
In November, ESPN’s David Schoenfield ranked the to-be free agents for the next offseason. Of his top-10, Nolan Arenado, Sale, Bogaerts, Paul Goldschmidt, and Justin Verlander have since signed extensions. One of many reasons why the free agent market has stagnated in recent years.
Mariners closer Hunter Strickland has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 lat strain, MLB.com’s Greg Johns reports. Manager Scott Servais said that Strickland will be out “at least a couple months.” The club will go with a closer-by-committee for the time being.
Strickland said, “It sucks, but you have to find the positives. At least I’ll be back at some point this season.”
Strickland was unable to convert the save on Friday against the Red Sox, giving up three runs in one-third of an inning. The Mariners lost 7-6. Strickland initially attributed the hiccup to tightness in the back of his shoulder.
The Mariners signed Strickland to a one-year, $1.3 million contract in late January. He did look solid in his first two appearances of the season in Japan, as he tossed two perfect innings with three strikeouts. In Strickland’s absence, Gory Gearrin, Zac Rosscup, Nick Rumbelow, and Matt Festa could all see save chances. So, too, could Anthony Swarzak, who should be activated from the disabled list this week. A little birdy tells me there’s still a really good closer on the free agent market.